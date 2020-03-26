Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,602,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,449,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

