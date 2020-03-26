Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 15,523 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.29% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

