Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 21,764 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 883,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after acquiring an additional 575,101 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 665.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

