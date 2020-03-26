Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 57,896 Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 273,330 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 125,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 107,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

