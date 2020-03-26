Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.