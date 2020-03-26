Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Primeenergy Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.53. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

In other Primeenergy Resources news, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.58, for a total transaction of $167,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,689 shares in the company, valued at $78,555,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total value of $407,609.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,233 shares of company stock valued at $620,195 over the last 90 days. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Primeenergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

