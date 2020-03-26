Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 80,541 AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AVX by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AVX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AVX during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AVX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AVX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVX opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.04. AVX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

