Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

BATS:VFVA opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96.

