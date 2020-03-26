Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 139.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of APTV opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

