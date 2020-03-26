Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 11,632 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 153.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 125.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

