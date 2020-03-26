Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,168,359 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.19% of Best Buy worth $270,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 332,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 171,041 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,616 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 87,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

