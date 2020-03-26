Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 693,730 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,730 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.71% of Equity Commonwealth worth $188,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQC. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

