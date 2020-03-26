Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of NextEra Energy worth $261,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,139,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,019,000 after buying an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

