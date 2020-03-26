Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.86% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $192,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

