Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 858,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.70% of VF worth $274,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,450,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in VF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in VF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 79,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

