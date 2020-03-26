Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,070,461 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Oracle worth $256,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

