Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.31% of Ryanair worth $259,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

