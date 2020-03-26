Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,944 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Allergan worth $194,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,844,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,644 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,887,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

NYSE AGN opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

