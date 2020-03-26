Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.55% of CarMax worth $221,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $136,504,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in CarMax by 735.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 231,815 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $19,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,414,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CarMax by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 182,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.