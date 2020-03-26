Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $193.09 Million Holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,079,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709,507 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 7.13% of Summit Materials worth $193,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Man Group plc grew its position in Summit Materials by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Summit Materials by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after buying an additional 686,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.05. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

