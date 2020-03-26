Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $194.45 Million Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.70% of Etsy worth $194,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,496,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,539,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.99.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,802,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

