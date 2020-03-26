Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $253.66 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Chevron worth $253,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 261,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Chevron stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

