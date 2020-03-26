Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $260.53 Million Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.13% of Envestnet worth $260,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $328,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,408.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,595 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

