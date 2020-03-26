Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $262.69 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.28% of CBRE Group worth $262,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NYSE CBRE opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

