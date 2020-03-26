Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $272.17 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,427,052 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $272,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after buying an additional 1,927,102 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,548,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after buying an additional 1,587,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511,260 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

TSM opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $253.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

