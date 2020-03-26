Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570,319 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.54% of Flex worth $288,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

