Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,385 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.02% of Integra Lifesciences worth $251,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.