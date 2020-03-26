Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.73% of Middleby worth $290,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Middleby by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

