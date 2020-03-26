Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.38% of ITT worth $284,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,230,000 after buying an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,612,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 503,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,186,000 after buying an additional 403,110 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,072,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ITT to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

NYSE ITT opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

