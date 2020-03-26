Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.96% of OSI Systems worth $183,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $16,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 181.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

