Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200,498 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.10% of PRA Health Sciences worth $217,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 34,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,731,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAH opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

