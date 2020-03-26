Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,903 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.01% of Nordson worth $189,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $6,537,509. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.17.

NDSN stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

