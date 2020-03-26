Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 199,648 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 199,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.44% of EOG Resources worth $215,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,192 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $760,791,000 after buying an additional 1,155,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $63,240,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

