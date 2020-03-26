Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 237,824 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,824 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Citigroup worth $256,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $9,311,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.