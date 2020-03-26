Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 247,675 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,675 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.62% of Dollar General worth $246,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

