Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,480,373 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,480,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.96% of NRG Energy worth $195,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $26.29 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

