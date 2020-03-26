Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 267,212 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267,212 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.27% of S&P Global worth $181,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,924,000 after buying an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 419,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,486,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $41,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $227.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

