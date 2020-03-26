Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 35,329 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,329 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.49% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $188,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.