Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 668,944 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668,944 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.87% of Parker-Hannifin worth $228,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

