Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 96,291 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,291 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.77% of AutoZone worth $218,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.29.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $844.43 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,005.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,112.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

