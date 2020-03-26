Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,179,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.65% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $265,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after buying an additional 564,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after buying an additional 530,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after buying an additional 523,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 211,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

