Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.88% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $220,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $435,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 560,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

