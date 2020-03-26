Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,256,566 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fiserv worth $268,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,206,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.95.

FISV stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

