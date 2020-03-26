JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) & Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Critical Contrast

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 15.98% 13.01% 6.45% Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN TOB INC/ADR $19.96 billion 1.65 $3.19 billion $0.90 10.33 Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.54 billion 4.84 $297.79 million $3.32 30.47

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirax-Sarco Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The Other segment includes real estate and the handling of corporate expenses relating to corporate communication and operation of the head office. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, mining, precious metal processing, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, rubber and plastic, textile, and other sectors; and original equipment manufacturers. Its products are also used to provide space heating, humidification, and hot water in public and private buildings. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

