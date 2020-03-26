Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,978 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.38% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $31,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

