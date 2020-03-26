JD Coin Price Tops $0.0609 on Major Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $881,190.37 and approximately $2,240.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JD Coin has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.02586695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00186180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,460,840 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.