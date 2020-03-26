JD Sports Fashion’s (JDDSF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JDDSF traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

