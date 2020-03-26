Jefferies Financial Group Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$7.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 176.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

