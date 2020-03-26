Jefferies Financial Group Cuts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 800

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 692.27 ($9.11).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 596.37 ($7.84) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 692.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 713.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.