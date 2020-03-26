Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 2,041 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BMRN stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,492. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -550.93 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

